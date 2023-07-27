LeBron James thanked the "countless people" who offered his family love and prayers following the news that his son, Bronny James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout at the Galen Center at USC on Monday.

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," James posted to Twitter Thursday. "We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

According to a statement by a James family spokesperson obtained by multiple outlets on Tuesday, Bronny James is out of the ICU and in stable condition.

LEBRON JAMES' SON, BRONNY, SUFFERS 'CARDIAC ARREST,' FAMILY SPOKESPERSON SAYS

The incident occurred Monday where the Trojans play and practice, and was confirmed by a James family spokesperson.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," a James family spokesperson said in a statement to multiple outlets. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

The sports world quickly offered messages of support for Bronny and the James family, with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin offering his prayers just over six months after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a "Monday Night Football" game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

NBA players Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell also offered their prayers.

Bronny James is preparing for his first season of college basketball after committing to USC in May.

Bronny is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, with his father expressing his desire to play with his son in the league as his playing career reaches its final stages.

This is a breaking news update. Check back for details.