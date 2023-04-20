Twitter went through with its promise to remove blue checkmarks from legacy verified accounts on Thursday, but Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who previously said he would not pay for the new subscription service, appeared to have survived the social media purge.

Enes Kanter Freedom called out the NBA player in a tweet after Twitter indicated James kept his verification by subscribing to Twitter Blue and providing his phone number.

James said last month he would not be spending the money to keep his verification, a decision several other notable figures made.

But, according to some of those same people, an indication they paid for the service to keep their blue checkmark may not be accurate.

Famed author Stephen King refused early on to pay for the subscription, but on Thursday his account indicated that he had.

King tweeted that he had not paid for the subscription.

Elon Musk seemingly offered a reason why on Thursday afternoon, responding to reports that he’s offered some accounts a complimentary subscription.

"I’m paying for a few personally," Musk said in a tweet.

James’ reps and the Lakers did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Twitter’s press email responded to a message inquiring if James’ account was specifically paid for by Musk with a "poop" emoji, an automated response that has reportedly been generated by the account since March.