A native of Las Vegas is dead after collapsing during a tennis match at Red Rock Country Club.

Doctors gave medical attention to Ryan Vannah, 43, for 55 minutes, but he was pronounced dead at Summerlin Hospital.

Vannah was playing in a mixed doubles tennis match on Sunday when, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal, he dropped to a knee, placed his hands on the court and then lay down.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

His sister-in-law Catherine performed CPR but to no avail.

The lifelong tennis player apparently had high-blood pressure, which his family has a history of. However, doctors said that he had been on the wrong medication for it.

His death is a shock for the family.

"He took impeccable care of his health," his sister Tami King said. "He was so fit. He lifted weights. He looked like a bodybuilder to me. He was huge. We did not see this coming."

CADDIE COLLAPSES, ADMINISTERED CPR DURING SECOND ROUND OF PEBBLE BEACH PRO-AM

"He was a friend to anyone," his friend Dan Michalski added. "The whole tennis community is really shaken by this."

Vannah won the United States Tennis Association 40+ national championship in each of the last two years as part of a doubles team.

Vannah was the youngest of four children and is survived by his parents, his three siblings, and 13 nieces and nephews.