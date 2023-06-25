Lance Armstrong on Saturday released a video of himself going to speak with Caitlyn Jenner to discuss transgender participation in sports as the topic has become a heated flashpoint in the last 18 months.

Armstrong’s teaser appeared on his Twitter account late Saturday night and he said he hoped to have a "smarter conversation" about transgender participation in sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think, you know, with sensitive conversations and topics like this people tend to … they’re really afraid to be fired, shamed or canceled," he said in the clip. "Turns out I’m not that afraid of that. I think it’s an important conversation. Especially, I think if it can be handled in this way and I also think the best way to have these conversations and get to a smarter conclusion or even have a smarter conversation is to just to go in fearless and I’m sort of fearless on this one."

Armstrong said the full conversation will be released Monday as part of a special series of "The Forward."

"Have we really come to a time and place where spirited debate is not only frowned upon, but feared? Where people’s greatest concern is being fired, shamed or canceled? As someone all too familiar with this phenomenon, I feel I'm uniquely positioned to have these conversations," he tweeted.

"Of all the controversial and polarizing subjects out there today, I'm not sure there are any as heated as the topic of Trans athletes in sport.

RILEY GAINES: 'THE REWRITE OF TITLE IX IS AN ABOMINATION'

"Is there not a world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the fairness of Trans athletes in sport yet not be labeled a transphobe or a bigot as we ask questions? Do we yet know the answers? And do we even want to know the answers?"

Transgender participation in women’s cycling has taken off since the start of 2023.

Austin Killips, a transgender woman, faced scrutiny as she’s won a few events – including the Tour of the Gila earlier this year. Killips’ run on the national cycling scene has led to calls and protests against the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and USA Cycling’s transgender participation rules.

Hannah Arensman was a 35-time national cyclocross champion and decided to walk away from the sport after the nationals in 2022 when she finished in fourth place in between Killips and another transgender female cyclist. She believes it caused her to be overlooked for a spot on the U.S. team for Cyclocross Worlds in February.

Inga Thompson, a three-time Olympian, called for cyclists to protest the organization’s transgender participation rules but it led to her team officially parting ways with her.

Armstrong was a seven-time Tour de France champion but was stripped of the titles over a performance-enhancing drug scandal.