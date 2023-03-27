Lamar Jackson added another twist to the saga between him and the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

The 2019 NFL MVP revealed in a series of tweets that he requested a trade on March 2. Days later, the Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on the quarterback before the deadline.

"I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions in regards to my future plans," Jackson tweeted.

"As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I.

"No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again."

John Harbaugh, who is at the annual league meetings, told reporters he expects to have Jackson as the starting quarterback in 2023.

Jackson received the non-exclusive franchise tag from the Ravens allowing him to talk to other teams that are interested in his services. Baltimore does have the option to match any offer sheet Jackson wants to sign, or they could receive two first-round picks instead in the NFL Draft.

The Ravens have until July 17 to get an extension done with Jackson, or his $32 million price tag will be locked in for next season. That is if another team doesn’t swoop in and try to sign him.

Jackson's injuries cost him the remaining five games in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. In 2022, he had 2,242 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes. He also ran for 764 rushing yards and three touchdowns.