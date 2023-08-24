The Los Angeles Lakers have revealed plans for a statue of one of the franchise's greatest players: Kobe Bryant.

A statue immortalizing the legendary NBA player is set to be unveiled outside Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 8, the team announced Thursday.

Kobe's widow, Vanessa Bryant, took to social media to share the news about the upcoming bronze statue, which will be located at Star Plaza outside the Lakers home arena in downtown Los Angeles.

"As you know, Kobe played his entire 20-year NBA career as a Los Angeles Laker," Vanessa said in a video.

"Since arriving in this city and joining the Lakers organization, he felt at home here, playing in the City of Angels. On behalf of the Lakers, my daughters and me, I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house that Kobe built, we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bryant won five NBA championships during his storied career and retired in 2016. A statue honoring Bryant had been in the works prior to his untimely death. Following his retirement, he worked with the franchise during the planning phase of an anticipated statue, according to a news release from the Lakers.

PAU GASOL RECALLS BOND WITH KOBE BRYANT IN EMOTIONAL HALL OF FAME SPEECH: 'ELEVATED MY GAME LIKE NO OTHER'

Bryant died in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna, on Jan. 26, 2020. There were seven others on board at the time who also died in the crash.

The bronze statue was created by sculptor Julie Rotblatt Amrany.

Bryant’s statue will join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O’Neal, Elgin Baylor, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Jerry West and Chick Hearn outside the longtime home of the Lakers.

"Kobe Bryant was one of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, and one of the most iconic individuals in the history of Los Angeles," Lakers controlling owner and President Jeanie Buss said in a statement. "There is no better place for Kobe to be honored with a statue than here, at the center of our city, where everyone can celebrate him and be inspired by his incredible achievements."

The unveiling ceremony is scheduled to take place before the Lakers games against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets. Other details on the ceremony were not immediately known.

"Kobe’s transcendent spirit is always and forever in our hearts – inspiring us every day," Rob Pelinka, Lakers general manager, said in a news release.

"And now, with the unveiling of this powerful and beautiful statue, he will have a physical presence, too. A place on the hallowed ground Kobe created, where we can all gather and pay honor to a mighty and great man."

Bryant spent his 20-year career with the Lakers. He was a two-time Finals MVP and was named the league MVP in 2008. He was an 18-time All-Star and ended his career with 33,643 points.

He was posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May 2021, with Vanessa giving the acceptance speech.

"I wish my husband was here to accept this incredible award," she said.