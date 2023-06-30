Kyrie Irving is staying in Dallas.

The 31-year-old point guard has reportedly re-signed with the Dallas Mavericks.

The Athletic says he inked a three-year deal worth $126 million with a player option for the third season.

Irving joined the Mavs in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets at the NBA trade deadline in February after months of controversy. He was suspended for eight games during the 2022-23 season for sharing an antisemitic film on social media before requesting a trade out of Brooklyn.

The Nets moved on from Irving and Kevin Durant, marking the end of what became one of the NBA's biggest disappointments after Brooklyn signed them both in 2019.

Dallas' acquisition of Irving was a move for a deep playoff run, but things could not have gone worse. Dallas went 8-12 when Irving played and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Irving’s career has been a roller coaster the past several years. The NBA champion failed to play more than 60 games in a season the past four years due to injuries and off-the-court issues.

He appeared in 20 games with the Mavericks and averaged 27 points, six assists, and five rebounds per game with them.

Irving was eligible for a five-year, $272 million max contract. The eight-time All-Star is entering his 13th NBA season.

Fox News' Joe Morgan contributed to this report.