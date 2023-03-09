The Dallas Mavericks made an acquisition that they felt could lead them to the promised land by trading for Kyrie Irving.

Since that move, the Mavs are 6-7, and things look to now boil up for Irving.

The guard started jawing with a heckler during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

It's unknown how the back-and-forth started, but based on Irving's reaction, it seems like it was typical fan-to-player heckling.

"Nothing like fans telling me how to play basketball. How does that make sense?" he said.

Irving has a point - the guy is probably going to be in the Hall of Fame one day. But the heckler didn't stop there. In fact, he might have taken an even harder jab at Irving.

While with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this year, Irving was caught up in yet another controversy where he shared an Amazon film that shared anti-Semitic disinformation, and was initially unapologetic about it for a long while.

So, the fan decided to stop with the basketball advice and instead asked Irving whether he wanted to know how to work Jeff Bezo's site.

"Do you want me to tell you how to post on Amazon?" the heckler replied. "Do you want me to tell you about Amazon posts?"

Irving smirked with his arms up and ignored the heckler.

The film was not Irving's first off-the-court issue. He refused to play shortly after the Capitol riots, and the Nets did not allow him to play in road games due to his vaccination status. (New York City law did not allow him to play at home until an exemption for entertainers and athletes last March.)

Dallas are currently in eighth place in the Western Conference with their 34-33 record, putting the team in the play-in tournament. They are a half-game behind the sixth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.