Kwame Brown, a former No. 1 overall pick of the Washington Wizards who played in the NBA from 2001 to 2013, was among those who reacted to Ja Morant’s latest gun drama.

The Memphis Grizzlies suspended Morant from all team activities after the young point guard was seen flashing a gun on an Instagram livestream Saturday. Morant was seen in the passenger seat of a vehicle and dancing on camera before he flashed the gun. The camera abruptly turned away from Morant once the weapon was shown.

Brown reacted Sunday night in a video posted to social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"So, Ja Morant, you like to play with guns, huh? You like to play with guns, huh boy? You like to play with guns. So, instead of you just being at your house buying all the guns you want, playing with all the guns you want off camera, you want to get in trouble for having a gun at a club, give bulls--- apology and show a gun on Instagram Live," Brown said. "I've heard of NBA Youngboy but you NBA dumb boy. You gotta be the dumbest mother---er in the league.

"You got 231 million dollars promised to you and you want to be a f---ing thug? It’s OK for you to have a gun. You have a right, you have a 2nd Amendment right to have a gun, but what the f--- do you keep pulling it out menacing for? What is up with all this music you keep listening to? Is this music putting you in a trance, dumba-- boy? Because that music is gonna cost you your f---ing career."

Brown said Morant has no true friends and that he needs to surround himself with people who are going to tell him about doing questionable things.

GRIZZLIES' JA MORANT APPEARS TO FLASH GUN ON LIVESTREAM, SUSPENDED FROM TEAM ACTIVITIES

"You're gonna be bouncing around with (N-word) all day long just listening to music in the backyard of a g-- d--- shack if you keep being a jacka--. You’re an NBA dumb boy and your friends ain't your g-- d--- friends. I've done dumb s--- before. You know when I notice a real friend? A real friend, they're gonna tell you when you're wrong and they ain't gonna argue with you but they just not gonna participate and go with you in the bulls---. See, a real friend don't keep telling a man what's right and what's wrong. You just tell him and you let them make their own decision.

"I wouldn't be a friend in the car next with you recording you doing something stupid. That (N-word) that got that cellphone and knew you got a gun and you were dumb enough to pull it out on camera, he should've never been recording your dumba-- 'cause you're an NBA dumb boy. Thank god you can shoot a g-- d--- basketball and you can jump, because that's about all you can do. Your brain is f---ed up."

Brown warned Morant that he will be playing basketball at Pelican Bay prison if he continued to go down the path he’s going.

"All you're doing is making yourself look stupid," Brown added. "You’re lowering yourself to the level of your mother---ing friends and they’re not your friends."

Morant was suspended for eight games after he flashed a gun in a Denver nightclub in March. He checked himself into a facility to deal with stress management.