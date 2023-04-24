Sacramento Kings star point guard De’Aaron Fox reportedly has a fractured finger in his shooting hand following the team’s Game 4 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

The fracture is on the top of Fox’s left index finger, which is on his shooting hand, ESPN reported Monday. He is currently considered doubtful for Wednesday’s pivotal Game 5 matchup at home.

Fox’s injury is believed to have been in the fourth quarter in the tight 126-125 loss to the Warriors.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He appeared to be trying a floater after a whistle blew from one of the referees when the Warriors’ Kevon Looney tried to swat the attempt. While the ball made it to the rim, Fox was seen looking down at his hand.

Perhaps Looney’s attempt to block Fox’s shot, which wouldn’t have counted, led to the fracture.

STEPH CURRY NEARLY COSTS WARRIORS GAME 4 WIN WITH CHRIS WEBBER-LIKE FLUB

Fox led the Kings with 38 points in 40 minutes in the loss, with nine rebounds and five assists as well.

If Fox isn’t able to play, the Kings would be losing their leading scorer from the regular season. Fox has averaged 25 points per night with 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds while adding 1.1 steals on the defensive end.

He was also named the NBA’s first-ever Clutch Player of the Year following his first season as an All-Star.

In the playoffs, Fox has been electric. He’s averaged 31.5 points with seven assists and six rebounds per game.

However, the Warriors have evened the series after taking two games in their own building. The Kings got off to a hot 2-0 start but weren’t able to capitalize on that, making Game 5 a crucial one for both teams.

Doubtful doesn’t mean that Fox has been ruled out, but the Kings will have to make a decision by Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET when tip-off is expected in Sacramento.