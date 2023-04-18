The Sacramento Kings took both games on their home court after defeating the Golden State Warriors, 114-106, in Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs on Monday night.

The start was slow for the Kings in Game 2, as the Warriors outscored them 23-17 to begin the game. However, Sacramento would charge forward with a 41-point second quarter and went into the locker room with a 58-52 lead over Golden State.

Then, the third quarter saw the Kings run up their lead to 14 at one point, as they used the raucous Sacramento crowd to their advantage and never looked back.

Golden State would end up tying it at 93 apiece as Gary Payton II made a three-point, but the Kings answered back when they didn’t it.

De'Aaron Fox, the Kings’ star point guard, was one of the clutch men on the court down the stretch. After Golden State tied it, Fox hit two pull-up jumpers to get the lead back to four points, causing Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to call a timeout.

He also buried a clutch three-pointer to make it 107-101 with just over two minutes to play after the Warriors were able to pull within one as well.

Fox finished the game with 24 points, nine assists and five rebounds as well as a team-leading four steals.

Domantas Sabonis was also a beast down low for the Kings, collecting 24 points and nine rebounds in 40 minutes of work.

Things also got very interesting in the fourth quarter when Draymond Green was issued a Flagrant II foul, which is an automatic ejection, after he stomped on Sabonis’s stomach when he was down on the court.

Sabonis grabbed Green’s leg while he was on the ground, which prompted the latter’s reaction. Though Green was ejected, Sabonis was given a Flagrant I foul.

Malik Monk also played a vital role off the Kings’ bench, knocking down three three-pointers in the first half to aid in that 41-point second quarter. He tallied 18 points on the night.

Stephen Curry did all he could to get his team back in the game, but his efforts weren’t enough. He went 9-of-21 from the floor, including 3-for-13 from three-point territory, for 28 points with three rebounds and six assists.

Andrew Wiggins had 22 points for the Warriors, while Klay Thompson dropped 21 points as well.

If Game 1 wasn’t proof, this young Kings team showed in Game 2 they have what it takes to go against the defending NBA champions in this series.

The Warriors will hope their home court delivers the same results the Kings experienced, as the series moves to Oracle Arena on Thursday with a 10 p.m. ET tip-off.