Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined forces in 2019, bringing their talents to Brooklyn in what was expected to be a dynasty with the Nets.

Four years later, Irving and Durant are on different teams in the Western Conference after winning just one playoff series together in Brooklyn.

Durant has a chance to win a third championship as a member of the Phoenix Suns while Irving is in a prove-it season with the Dallas Mavericks as he searches for an organization to give him a long-term deal.

Durant and Irving’s time together fell apart before the NBA’s trade deadline when Irving demanded a trade out of Brooklyn.

On "The ETC’s with Kevin Durant" podcast, the 13-time All-Star said he couldn’t fault Irving for wanting to change his situation while expressing disappointment that their time together came to an end.

"I’m disappointed that we didn’t finish the season, but I also know we’re all our separate entities," Durant said. "We all move and do the things that we want to do for our careers. And I can’t fault someone for doing that even though it may have been at our expense for the team.

"I don’t want to act like I wasn’t upset that we didn’t finish the season because I loved playing with Ky," he continued. "I wanted to see where we could go with that because we were both playing at a high level."

Durant said Irving’s journey has been "unique" as he plays for his fourth team in his 12th NBA season.

"It’s unique. It’s polarizing," Durant said of Irving’s "journey."

"There’s a lot of words you can use for Kyrie in general because his game matches up," Durant said. "His game is so big that you gotta watch him. But he’s taking a journey just like all of us. We’re finding enlightenment in our own different ways, and I understand that."

Phoenix announced Tuesday that Durant is expected to make his Suns debut against the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night on the road.