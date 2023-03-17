As the crowd at Greensboro Coliseum watched an intense game between Kentucky and Providence, a major upset in NCAA Tournament history was taking place in Columbus, Ohio.

No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson upset top-seed Purdue, becoming just the second 16-seed to accomplish the feat in tournament history.

As the seconds were ticking down for Fairleigh Dickinson, the game was put on the jumbotron in Greensboro, N.C.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON UPSETS TOP SEED PURDUE, BECOMING SECOND 16 SEED TO BEAT A NO. 1 IN MARCH MADNESS HISTORY

The crowd, raucous all night long as they watched Kentucky beat Providence, began to chant.

"FDU. FDU. FDU."

And the Wildcats had no clue history was happening.

In his postgame press conference, Kentucky head coach John Calipari told reporters he was unaware that one of the wildest upsets in March Madness history had just occurred.

"I’ve been telling these guys, you don’t watch the games," Calipari said. "Because if you think you’re going to be playing somebody, they get knocked off. That’s how this stuff works. We can write our own story."

"We didn’t know it. Did you guys know that?" Calipari asked his players. "None of us knew that. We’re not watching games. We’re focused on us and enjoying this moment. So, thank you for letting us know they got beat. I didn’t know. And I feel bad. Matt Painter [Purdue head coach] is a terrific guy. And I know what you could through with that kind of stuff."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sean Moore led FDU with 19 points, with Demetre Roberts adding 12.

"I love our guys. They're tough, they're gritty, they played their tails off. That's an unbelievable win. We just did something that's unbelievable. We just shocked the world," FDU head coach Tobin Anderson said after the game.

FDU moves on to play the winner on Memphis-FAU on Sunday, while the Kentucky Wildcats await the winner of Kansas State-Montana State.