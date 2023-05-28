Wedding season is in full swing and Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford, offered fans a cautionary tale in the latest episode of her podcast on Tuesday.

Kelly Stafford said guests at her wedding in 2015 were treated to Nike shoes in order to help their feet amid a night of partying. But there was an issue when it came to one of Matthew Stafford’s former Detroit Lions teammates – Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson.

"We had a Nike bar cause Matthew was sponsored by Nike at this point, and we made sure we got everyone’s shoe sizes when they sent in their RSVPs so we had shoes for everyone. Just to give your feet a second after you’ve been on them all night," Kelly Stafford said on "The Morning After" podcast.

She continued: "We missed one pair of shoes in the Nike bar, and that one pair was [former Lions wide receiver] Calvin Johnson’s. We didn’t have his shoes."

Kelly Stafford also talked about another nightmare scenario but thankfully her husband knows how to run a 2-minute offense.

"I’ll never forget because my mom came into my room day of our wedding, she was like, ‘Hey, hon,’ and I was like, ‘What’s wrong?’ and she’s like, ‘Nothing’s wrong, you don’t by any chance have Matthew’s shoes in your bag, do you?’ And I was like, ‘No,’ and she was like, ‘OK, all right.’" she said.

"If you know Atlanta, traffic is awful, we were already downtown and we did not live close to downtown, so they had to drive all the way back to get Matthew’s f---ing shoes that he forgot and try to get back for the wedding in time, which they did, but that was the biggest, I think hiccup, was Matthew."

The two just celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary last month. They have four daughters together.

Matthew Stafford helped the Rams to a Super Bowl during the 2021 season. It was the second straight season he played each game on the schedule. But in 2022, he was bit by the injury bug. He played in nine games and had 2,087 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes.

He is likely to be under center for the Rams again in 2023.