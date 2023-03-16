Kansas will take on Howard in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament but will be without coach Bill Self on the sideline as he recovers from a recent health issue.

The defending champions made the announcement before the game. The No. 1-seeded Jayhawks take on the No. 16-seed Bison at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The school said Self "continues to progress well from a recent health issue." Assistant coach Norm Roberts will serve as the acting head coach.

Kansas initially said this week that Self would coach in the tournament. He was discharged from the hospital following a heart procedure.

"KU coach Bill Self was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System today in good condition," the team said in a statement. "He arrived at the emergency department Wednesday evening March 8 complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns. Clinical Service Chief for Cardiovascular Medicine and Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Mark Wiley said Coach Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries. Coach Self responded well to the procedure and is expected to make a full recovery."

The 60-year-old coach checked into University of Kansas Medical Center on Wednesday. He ended up missing the entirety of the Big 12 tournament, which the Jayhawks lost to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, 76-56, in the final.

Kansas went 27-7 on the season and are expected to make a run with Self at the helm in the Midwest bracket.

Self has coached the Jayhawks in 710 career games, owning an outstanding 579-131 record with four Final Four appearances and two NCAA championships under his belt.

