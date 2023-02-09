To nobody’s surprise, Justin Jefferson and Nick Bosa were awarded the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively.

Jefferson beat out Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill to win the award, while Bosa beat out Chris Jones and Micah Parsons.

The Minnesota Vikings receiver came just short of setting the all-time single-season receiving yards record, but at the very least, he proved why anyone can argue he’s the best receiver in the NFL.

His 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards led the entire league, and he also caught eight touchdowns (he ran for one, too). He’s been an All-Pro in all three of his NFL seasons, earning a first-team nod this season. He had nine games of over 100 receiving yards, a 223-yard game, seven games of over 130. His 4,825 receiving yards are the most through a player’s first three seasons in NFL history.

The 23-year-old was the 22nd pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and has far exceeded just about every expectation since coming out of LSU three years ago.

As for Bosa, the San Francisco 49ers' star edge rusher led the NFL in sacks with 18.5 over 16 games along with 51 combined tackles, 19 of which went for a loss. He also had 48 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one pass defended.

This comes after Bosa had 15.5 sacks in his third NFL season, earning himself his second Pro Bowl appearance in 2021. Last season, he led the NFL in tackles for loss with 21, but the sack total is what pushed him over the top.

Bosa is also a recipient of the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, which he got in 2019 after having nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble.

Bosa was a clear star on the NFL’s top-ranked defense for San Fran this past regular season. They averaged 16.3 points allowed per game as well as 300.6 total yards – both leading stats in the NFL.

By the way, neither superstar is more than 25 years old, so they are definitely here to stay and wreak havoc for a long time.