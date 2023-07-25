Ever since Justin Herbert started in a pinch in Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season for the Los Angeles Chargers, he’s been a rising star.

On Tuesday, he was rewarded.

The quarterback and the team agreed to a five-year extension, according to multiple reports. Herbert’s deal is reportedly worth $262.5 million, which comes with guarantees.

The team later announced it agreed to a multi-year deal with Herbert.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Chargers selected Herbert with the No. 6 pick of the 2020 draft out of Oregon. He was the third quarterback selected in the class behind Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa. He started his first game in Week 2 of the 2020 season after Tyrod Taylor had a mishap with a team trainer.

He threw for 311 yards and one touchdown in a loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. From then on he was the team’s starter.

In 17 games last season, he helped Los Angeles to a 10-7 record in a tough AFC West division. He appeared in the playoffs for the first time, but the team suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game in which the Chargers led 27-7 at halftime.

COWBOYS LOCK UP STAR TREVON DIGGS WITH LUCRATIVE FIVE-YEAR EXTENSION: REPORTS

Herbert had 4,739 passing yards last season with 25 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He finished ninth in AP MVP voting but failed to garner a Pro Bowl selection.

With the team reloaded and ready to go, Herbert won’t have to worry about money or a new contract at least until the 2030 offseason.

The team returns Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Gerald Everett on offense. Los Angeles drafted wide receiver Quentin Johnston in the first round in the spring. The former TCU standout could earn a shot as the team's No. 3 receiver.