How far would you go to acquire tickets to The Masters? Would you attempt to extort a Masters champion, like Jordan Spieth?

That’s what Spieth said happened to him following his 2015 win at Augusta National, which was the first of his three majors that year.

Spieth was moving houses and a man had purchased his old one from him. But Golfweek’ had Spieth tell the story about how the man found some precious valuables in a safe that Spieth forgot to bring with him in the move.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Spieth asked if the man if he could retrieve them, but this is where the story gets odd.

"When I moved houses in 2015, I left a few things in a safe like my high school ring," Spieth began. "He said he’ll return them if and only if I’d go over to their house for dinner and he could have Masters badges for the week. I was like, ‘No, think you should just return it because it was the right thing to do.’

GARY PLAYER, THREE-TIME MASTERS CHAMPION, FINDING IT DIFFICULT TO GET TEE TIME AT AUGUSTA

"I think what ended up happening is I said, yeah, we’ll figure out a time to get together, could my mom just pick it up because I was out of town. She did and I just haven’t done anything. The guy is pretty upset. He’s left a note at our gate."

For those that are unaware of how hard it is to get passes for Masters Week at Augusta, the lengths some golf fans go to walk the hallowed course is clearly unthinkable.

Even for Spieth, a winner of a green jacket, will find it hard to get passes for that man. But it does sound like he has made an enemy in the neighborhood after that note.

CAMERON SMITH CALLS ‘BS’ ON CRITICS' CLAIMS LIV GOLFERS ‘DON’T PLAY REAL GOLF ANYMORE'

Spieth will have his sights set on winning The Masters once again this week, as he hasn’t seen the podium in a major tournament since his 2017 win at The Open Championship.

In 2015, Spieth also captured the U.S. Open title and won the Tour Championship later that year in one of the most dominant seasons the PGA Tour has ever seen.

However, Spieth didn’t win another event after The Open until 2021 when the Valero Texas Open trophy was his. His latest win came in April 2022 at the RBC Heritage.