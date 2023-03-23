Jordan Spieth seems to be finding himself in some odd situations over his last couple events.

He made the cut at The Players Championship this month after hitting a fan with an errant drive, which saved his tee shot from going in the water.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In the second round of the WGC Championship on Thursday, Spieth was in yet another peculiar situation with a fan.

His tee shot on the par-3 seventh hole went haywire, going over the green. He found himself in some mulch just off the cart path – but not before he actually broke a fan's phone.

The announcers on the call said Spieth's shot shattered someone's iPhone 20. His chip then rolled way past the pin, but Spieth apparently was never in trouble.

He drained the long putt for one of the wildest pars you'll ever see.

RICKIE FOWLER’S MASTERS INVITATION DEPENDS ON PERFORMANCE IN AUSTIN THIS WEEK

Spieth's ridiculous par kept him at 1-up over Tyler Montgomery in the match play format – his opponent also parred the hole.

After hitting the fan with his drive at TPC Sawgrass, Spieth sought to find the fan – a 23-year-old Marine – and gift him.

He did just that, presenting the fan and his friends with tickets through the weekend as well as an autographed flag with a personalized note: "Sorry & thanks!" Spieth wrote.

But now that a phone is apparently no good for use anymore, we'll see if Spieth hits up Apple for another gift.