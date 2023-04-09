Through rain, fallen trees and extended Sunday play, Jon Rahm used a strong final round to win the 87th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

This is Rahm’s first career Masters win, adding the second of four majors to his career victories list. He won the U.S. Open in 2021. He is also the second player from Spain to win two different majors, joining legend Seve Ballesteros.

Rahm shot a final round 69, which included four birdies, to finish at 12-under.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka fell apart on this long Sunday.

He owned a four-stroke lead on the rest of the field when he returned to Augusta National to finish his third round that was suspended due to inclement weather on Saturday.

Koepka shot a 73 for his third round, but Rahm shot the same score to remain four strokes behind him. However, Rahm remained consistent with all aspects of his game, while Koepka started to see inconsistencies in his final round.

SAHITH THEEGALA NAILS INCREDIBLE CHIP-IN FOR BIRDIE AT MASTERS

He shot 3-over on the front nine, bogeying Holes 4, 6 and 9. His back nine was littered with birdies and bogeys alike as he finished with a final round 75 to finish 8-under on the week.

Phil Mickelson ended up shooting a 65 (7-under) to finish his week at 8-under, moving up 18 spots on the leaderboard Sunday.

Mickelson was all smiles when he birdied five of his nine back-nine holes for a 31, and that came after posting a 34 front with three birdies and a bogey.

Mickelson, along with Koepka, is one of the big faces of LIV Golf, which was a big talking point heading into the Masters. The civil war between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf did not affect Masters invitations, and there were others like Patrick Reed (T-4th) who finished high on the leaderboard when all was said and done.

Jordan Spieth also made a final round push on Sunday as he jumped 16 spots from his third round with a 66 in his final 18 holes. This came after Spieth shot a 76 to drop his standing on the leaderboard following the third round, but he was determined to find his way back in the running.

Spieth had a total of nine birdies in his final round, but his three bogeys were also found on the scorecard. That includes one on the 18th hole to finish off his tournament.

Other than the big names, amateur Sam Bennett was a feel-good story throughout the week after he posted back-to-back rounds of 68 to not just make the cut but be in the running for the green jacket.

Bennett's run took a tumble when he shot 76 in the third round, but despite putting home a bogey on the 18th hole for a final round 74, he was overwhelmed with emotion when the crowd gave him a roaring ovation.

Bennett finished tied for 14th after shooting 2-under for the week of his life.

In the end, a hectic Masters week ended with the No. 3 golfer on the World Golf Ranking in Rahm moving back into first with a win he will never forget on Magnolia Lane.