Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler did not need to do much to get his point across on social after he led his team to a Game 1 upset of the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Butler posted a photo of two deer on his Instagram Stories, suggesting the Bucks got caught in the headlights when they succumbed to Miami at home. The Heat won the game 130-117.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Butler had 35 points in 43 minutes. He was 15-of-27 from the field with 11 assists, five rebounds and three assists.

"He's just a brilliant competitor," Miami’s head coach Erik Spoelstra said after the game. "He does it on both ends of the court. He has an innate feel for what's necessary during the course of a game. We needed obviously some offensive punch, some triggers, something to settle us all down, particularly when we found out Tyler was out. Jimmy was able to do it in a lot of different ways."

Butler said he was just trying to control what he could control on the court and let the game come to him.

CLIPPERS' RUSSELL WESTBROOK, SUNS FAN HAVE INTENSE EXCHANGE AT HALFTIME: 'WATCH YOUR MOUTH MOTHERF---ER'

"I just control what I can control in the end, play basketball the right way, no matter who’s out there on the floor on my team or the opposing team," he added.

The Heat and the Bucks were both hit with injuries during the game.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a lower-back contusion after he fell hard trying to dunk over center Kevin Love. He would try to fight through but would be ruled out in the second quarter.

Heat guard Tyler Herro also suffered a hand injury when he dove for a loose ball. He was reportedly set to miss 4 to 6 weeks.

Game 2 is set for Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.