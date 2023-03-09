New York Jets owner Woody Johnson was left feeling "excited and satisfied" about the prospect of acquiring Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers following their meeting with the four-time MVP this week, according to one report.

Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who previously worked with Rodgers in Green Bay, flew out to California on Tuesday to meet with Rodgers in person, ESPN reported.

Sources told ESPN’s Dianna Russini that the Jets' perception of the situation only grew more optimistic after the meeting.

"While optimism existed before the California meeting, Woody Johnson felt it was important to meet in person, sources said. Johnson left the meeting excited and satisfied about the potential match," Russini said on Twitter Thursday.

"As the Jets internally are working under an optimism that this will happen, the Jets and the Packers remain engaged in conversations about compensation and contract, sources said. Those conversations already started before the meeting."

The meeting followed news that former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who had been heavily pursued by the Jets in the offseason, had signed a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

New York immediately turned its full attention to Rodgers not long after, with reports saying that the organization had had a conversation with him that same day.

Rodgers has yet to make an announcement on his future, following his darkness retreat, and that includes the decision to either stay with the Packers or retire altogether.

"I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and to take my isolation retreat and just to be able to contemplate all things, my future, and then make a decision I feel like is best for me moving forward and the highest interest of my happiness," he said at the time.