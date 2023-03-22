The New York Jets made a flurry of moves Wednesday, agreeing to terms with wide receiver Mecole Hardman and trading Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns.

Hardman’s deal is for one year and worth up to $6.5 million, according to NFL Network.

Moore was traded to the Browns for the 42nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Jets will also send a third-round pick to Cleveland.

NEW TITANS PASS RUSHER ARDEN KEY REVEALS HE FELT JAGUARS 'DISRESPECTED' HIM

Moore, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, grew frustrated last season with his lack of touches and requested a trade out of New York.

"At the end of the day, this is like a legacy," Moore said when asked why he called for a trade. "I love football a lot, and I know a lot of people do. Like I said, there’s a lot of things behind the scenes I’d rather keep inside that happen towards my reaction for that. It is what it is."

Moore was not traded and finished the year with 37 catches for 446 yards and one touchdown.

The moves come as the Jets are reportedly seeking to trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

On "The Pat McAfee Show" last week, Rodgers said he intends to play for the Jets next season.

"At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday, I made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The two moves for New York on Wednesday are just the latest changes to the wide receiver room. The Jets added Rodgers’ former teammate Allen Lazard last week.

"Obviously, standing here today, it feels good knowing that 12's going to be my quarterback again," the 27-year-old wideout said, via ESPN.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report