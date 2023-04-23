The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers have reportedly opened talks again for a trade involving four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Despite Rodgers saying that his intentions are to play for the Jets this season, a trade has not been finalized between both teams to make that happen.

However, NFL Network reported Sunday that talks are picking up again and both sides are hoping a deal can get done by the end of this week.

The report added that talks stalled for a couple of weeks. ESPN added that the two sides haven’t spoken since the NFL owners’ meeting.

It is NFL Draft week, and trades often come to fruition beforehand. Last season, one deal that surprised many was the Philadelphia Eagles landing A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans.

This trade, though, has been on the burner for quite some time, and Jets fans especially have been clamoring for a deal to get done.

One report stated that Jets owner Woody Johnson wasn’t on board with the terms of a deal that involved high draft picks. While the Jets understand that the addition of Rodgers immediately thrusts them into the category of playoff contender.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg also noted on "The Pat McAfee Show," which is where Rodgers revealed his intentions to move to New York following his self-reflection during a four-day darkness retreat, that Rodgers has signaled to the Jets not to "rush" into a deal to land him.

"I’ve heard that Aaron has sent signals to the Jets that there’s no reason for them to rush, that he’s not coming until May anyway. So, they’re not missing out on anything right now. So, they should hold out as long as it takes and that ultimately they won’t wind up having to trade the 13th pick in the draft, which is what I think this ultimately comes down to," Greenberg said.

What are the Packers looking for? According to Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, the Packers want a 2023 second-round pick as well as a first-round pick in 2024. Also, the Packers are willing to offer draft compensation if Rodgers decides to retire after the 2023 campaign.

But the Jets are hesitant, as mentioned earlier with Johnson, to commit to a first-rounder going to Green Bay.

The Jets remain confident that Rodgers will be wearing their uniform when the season begins.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.