Aaron Rodgers was officially introduced as a member of the New York Jets on Wednesday, and while he said he doesn’t plan to be "a savior of any kind" for the long-suffering franchise, he’s made the move knowing a Super Bowl is attainable.

Rodgers, 39, spoke highly of the organization and culture established over the last few seasons during his introductory press conference with the media, two days after news of his trade was announced.

"I’m here because I believe in this team. I believe in coach [Robert] Saleh. I believe in the direction of [general manager] Joe Douglas – obviously, he’s drafted really well in the last couple of years having an offensive and defensive rookie of the year," Rodgers, dressed in a collared shirt with a Jets logo, said.

"That chapter is over now, and I’m excited about the new adventure here in New York."

Rodgers, who had previously said he was leaning significantly towards retiring before his darkness retreat, explained that one of his biggest draws to the Jets was their hiring of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett in the offseason.

"They smoked us last year so I knew that they had a good team," Rodgers said with a laugh. "A big reason I’m here, I’ve got to mention, is Nathaniel Hackett who is here. Hack and I became really close friends for three years in Green Bay and I love him like a brother and I believe in him. Really happy to be back working with him again."

Perhaps the biggest draw, Rodgers suggested, was the chance of winning another Super Bowl – New York’s first since the 1968 season.

"I’m an old guy, so I want to be a part of a team that could win it all, and I believe that this is a place where we can get that done," he said.

"I noticed, walking in this morning, that that Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely, so."

Expectations for Rodgers’ arrival in New York are high considering the trade details, but the four-time league MVP is approaching the situation with realistic expectations.

"I’m not here to be a savior of any kind. I’m just here to be the best quarterback I can be, to lead authentically, and to inspire the guys around me to raise their level of play to an even greater spot."

Despite just being able to capture the Super Bowl just one time in his nearly two-decade-long career in Green Bay, Rodgers has cemented himself in Packers history. He knows that doing that in New York would mean the same.

"There’s something special about playing in a city for a team like this with a storied franchise, and obviously, going way way back to Super Bowl III – to be a part of something special would definitely help you down in the history of an organization. I already have 18 years in an incredibly iconic organization, and it’d be fun to be a part of the history of this one as well."