The New York Jets have no choice but to accept their "Hard Knocks" fate.

Gang Green was one of four teams that were able to be forced into the annual HBO show, although they were previously adamant they didn't want to be on.

Last week, it was announced they would be the featured organization on the program, initially much to their dismay.

But it seems like head coach Robert Saleh has had a change of heart.

Just one month ago, Saleh told reporters that "several teams … would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building – we're just not one of them."

However, in New York's first day of training camp in Florham Park, Saleh welcomed the cameras with his wardrobe.

"I (green heart) HK," read his black shirt.

"Just talking with ‘Hard Knocks,’ they’ve got a great group of people working with us," Saleh said after practice Thursday. "We expressed some of our concerns and they answered it. And, you know, it’s going to be fine."

Even last week, new quarterback Aaron Rodgers – assumed to be the big draw for the show – said it was "forced … down our throats."

But even he's warming up to it all.

"I’m excited about people getting to see what we’re all about here," he told reporters.

The Jets did reportedly speak with HBO about some of the crew's access, and the show could have a different look.

"'Hard Knocks' will not be the same because they’re not going to be given the same access. The Jets don’t believe it’s humane to show players being released," ESPN's Adam Schefter said earlier this week. "The Jets are not going to provide the level of cooperation that the [Detroit] Lions provided last year or that other teams have provided in other years."

No matter where the cameras are allowed to go, and no matter how much the Jets don't want HBO there, the show will premiere on Aug. 8.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.