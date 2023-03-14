Emerging New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson apologized Monday after rumors swirled about an Aaron Rodgers trade being finished and the four-time NFL MVP landing in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Trey Wingo, a Caesars Sportsbook ambassador and NFL insider, tweeted he heard the deal for Rodgers between the Jets and the Green Bay Packers was "done." The tweet started a firestorm on social media, and Jets players, including Wilson, were understandably hyped over the rumor.

However, other NFL insiders tamped down on any dealings between the Jets and the Packers for Rodgers.

Wilson backtracked and admitted he saw a tweet from NFL journalist Dov Kleiman and got extremely excited. Kleiman cited Wingo in his initial tweet.

"I ain’t gon fake it, I thought "Dov" bro tweet was the news break I was waiting for… smh. Idk anything. Sorry ab (sic) that," the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year wrote.

Wilson alluded to his happiness once the report dropped.

Things appeared to be stalled as the first day of the "legal tampering" period began in the NFL. The lack of news came after a weekend of reports that the deal was "essentially done."

Rodgers told former NFL star Brandon Marshall, the co-host of the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast, his decision would be made soon and to "stay tuned." When asked how long the entire NFL world will have to wait, Rodgers replied, "Well, I think it won’t be long. There’s a time limit for all this."

"It’s always interesting meeting important figures in the sport. That’s all I’m giving you. Stay tuned."

Rodgers said after the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 18 that he would not hold the franchise hostage as he makes his decision.

"I’m not going to hold them hostage," he said. "I understand we’re still in January, March is free agency. Just need some time, like I said, to get the emotion out of it and figure out what’s best."

Since then, Rodgers has gone on a darkness retreat and neither the Jets nor the Packers made eye-popping news as the "legal tampering" period opened.

For now, everyone is still waiting for what the star quarterback does next.