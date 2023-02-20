Top free agent quarterback Derek Carr and the New York Jets have already become familiar with each other this offseason, as the now former Las Vegas Raiders is looking for a new home in the NFL.

Carr was recently seen with head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas at an Italian restaurant near their Florham Park, N.J. facilities. The Jets have made it quite known they are in the market for a quarterback despite still having second overall pick from two years ago, Zach Wilson, still on the roster.

If Carr does in fact sign to be the Jets’ new starter, he would probably want to wear No. 4, which he’s been doing since the Raiders drafted him 36th overall in 2014.

There’s just one catch: Cornerback D.J. Reed already has the number.

Reed may give it up, but he took to social media to imply that Carr would have to exchange it for something if that be the case.

"We can always negotiate," he said.

Reed has worn multiple numbers in his five years in the NFL, including Nos. 29, 2 and 9 with the Seattle Seahawks in just two seasons. He also wore No. 32 with the San Francisco 49ers, who he spent his first two seasons with.

But Carr is expected to make a good amount of money on his next deal, so perhaps Reed is looking for a piece of that for the number.

Reed completed his first season with the Jets last year, and contributed to a very solid defense for Saleh. He had 80 combined tackles, one interception and 12 passes defended. He also forced one fumble.

Of course, the Jets will want to do whatever makes Carr happy if he is their top target among the free agent quarterbacks. Sauce Gardner, a fellow secondary mate of Reed’s and the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year, already implied that Carr seemed interested in the Jets when they were talking at the Pro Bowl.

"Aye @derekcarrqb, you remember your last words before I left the ProBowl ? No need for a response; I’m just asking," he wrote.

Other than the Jets, the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans and others are expected to be interested in Carr’s services this season and beyond.

Carr was released by the Raiders after he told them he wouldn’t sign off on any trade they made this offseason (he had a no-trade clause in his contract).

It will be the first time the 31-year-old wears a uniform that’s not black and silver in nine NFL seasons. And if it is green and white, Carr knows who to call if he wishes the No. 4 is under his name on the back.