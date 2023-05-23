Fans of the New York Jets are not used to being in the Super Bowl conversation.

For an organization that has not made the NFL playoffs in 12 years, and last appeared in a Super Bowl in 1968, a season in which the Jets finish the year over .500 would be a reason to celebrate.

But head coach Robert Saleh sees more after the franchise-altering trade for Aaron Rodgers.

"You want all the positivity obviously, but once we kick off on Monday night in that opener, the results are all that's gonna matter," Saleh said Tuesday, according to NFL.com. "To achieve the results you want, it doesn't happen on game day. It happens today. It happened yesterday. It happens tomorrow. It happens with every breath you take in terms of how you're preparing to achieve and keep that positivity rolling. Would love to go 17-0 and cruise through the playoffs and win a championship, but you're not going to be able to unless you focus on the moment.

"So acknowledge the noise, acknowledge the positivity, be excited about it because there's… In my opinion, 32 coaches stand in front of their teams every year, talk about winning a championship and then realistically there's maybe six or eight teams that have an actual chance to do it, and I do think we are one of those teams.

"But none of it matters unless we take care of it today."

In Saleh’s second season as head coach, the Jets took a step forward, going 7-10 after winning just four games in his first year calling the shots.

But while the record improved, the future did not as second-year quarterback Zach Wilson regressed immensely.

Wilson’s regression was so drastic that the Jets made it clear a veteran QB was the top area of need in the offseason.

Rodgers became the sole focus of the organization after the season, with a trade with the Green Bay Packers finally becoming official in late April.

With Rodgers under center, the expectations and attention have jumped, and the NFL has scheduled New York for six games in the prime time slot for the 2023 season.