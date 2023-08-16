After 18 NFL seasons, Aaron Rodgers has worked with a coach or two.

On the latest episode of HBO’s "Hard Knocks," the New York Jets traveled to Carolina for a joint practice with the Panthers before their second preseason game.

At practice, Rodgers caught up with an old friend, Carolina Panthers offensive line coach James Campen.

BROWNS' DESHAUN WATSON FACED 'CHEAP SHOTS' FROM EAGLES DEFENDERS AT JOINT PRACTICE, TEAMMATE SAYS

Campen, who has 20 seasons in the NFL as a coach, was the offensive line coach in Green Bay from 2004 to 2018.

Rodgers greeted Campen like old friends do by roasting his former coach.

"What’s up, little b----? What are you doing? What are you doing, huh? You look fat as s---," Rodgers said to Campen.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

While Rodgers had the chance to catch up with Campen at practice, the four-time MVP did not get the opportunity to suit up for Saturday’s preseason game against Carolina.

New York once again gave Zach Wilson the starting nod under center as the Jets beat the Panthers, 27-0.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wilson played the entire first half, throwing for 123 yards and a touchdown while completing 14 of 20 attempts.

The Jets gained 348 yards on the day with 141 yards coming on the ground.

New York’s running back room got another boost this week when the Jets added four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook, signing the veteran running back to a one-year deal.

Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings in June after rushing for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns.

"It’s nuts," Jets running back Michael Carter said via the New York Post. "… You can’t even get this good on ‘Madden.’"

"I can’t believe I’m in a room like this."

The Jets welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to New York on Saturday for their Week 3 preseason game.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.