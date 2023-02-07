The pro wrestling world pulled together to offer prayers for WWE legend Jerry Lawler who reportedly suffered a stroke at his Florida home and was rushed to the hospital.

Lawler suffered the medical incident in Fort Myers on Monday and the 73-year-old underwent surgery and was recovered in the hospital, according to multiple reports.

Fox News Digital reached out to WWE for comment. Lawler appeared on the 30th anniversary of "Monday Night Raw" last month and reprised his role as a commentator.

Fans of Lawler took to social media to offer their prayers for the wrestler known as "The King."

Lawler’s had health issues in the past. He suffered a stroke in 2018 and a heart attack while broadcasting live in 2012.

The Memphis native got his start in the squared circle in 1970 and quickly won the National Wrestling Alliance Southern Tag Team Championship with Jim White. In 1974, he won the NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship.

He would continue to build up his reputation in the wrestling world. He would perform in the Continental Wrestling Association, American Wrestling Association, World Class Championship Wrestling and a few others before finally landing with WWE in the early 1990s, which was then known as World Wrestling Federation. He also had a big feud with comedian Andy Kaufman in between those years. Lawler would later reveal the two were actually good friends and the feud was staged.

Lawler wrestled in WWE but for those who turned in during company "Attitude Era," he was on the broadcast with Jim Ross. The duo became the voices of an integral part of the time in which WWF would feud with World Championship Wrestling (WCW). The rivalry would be part of the "Monday Night Wars."

Lawler would be with WWE full-time in various positions until his heart attack in 2012. He would return to broadcasting later that year and would later make periodic appearances after that.