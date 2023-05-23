Jena Sims put all jokes aside and revealed her busy schedule last weekend as fans wondered where she was when her husband, Brooks Koepka, won the PGA Championship on Sunday.

Sims initially joked she was cleaning off their trophy case to make way for the next piece of hardware that will go in their home. But later Monday, she revealed in a separate video she was at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party that took place at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, as she hopes to make the issue.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"having my own dreams and career is why we have such a successful (relationship)," she replied to a commenter.

The video showed Sims keeping an eye on the tournament as it occurred. Sims is a finalist to appear in the issue.

In an interview with Fox News Digital last month, Sims credited her husband for encouraging her to make a splash.

"He’s so supportive," Sims said. "I think that’s why our relationship is so successful because I’m supportive of his hopes and dreams. And he’s so interested in everything that I have going on, which couldn’t be further from what he has going on."

BROOKS KOEPKA SHARES AWKWARD ENCOUNTER WITH PGA OF AMERICA CEO SETH WAUGH DURING TROPHY PRESENTATION

Koepka held off Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler to win the major at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. It was the fifth major victory of his career.

Sims posted a heartwarming video of her reaction to Koepka’s win Sunday. She was at a loss for words.

"All I got is tears at the moment," she captioned the clip.

"I’m so incredibly proud but I know someone who’s going to be even more stoked," she added as she tilted the camera down to show her pregnant stomach.

Koepka and Sims announced earlier this month they will be having a baby.