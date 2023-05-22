Jena Sims had an epic response to a commenter who wondered why she wasn’t at the Oak Hill County Club celebrating with her husband Brooks Koepka for his PGA Championship win on Sunday.

Sims, who is pregnant with their first child, was at home watching Koepka hold off Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler in the final round in Rochester, New York. She first posted a video showing herself at a loss for words when Koepka picked up the fifth major title of his career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One person asked in the comments section, "why weren’t you there?"

She posted a video in response showing herself cleaning the trophy case and getting ready for the new addition.

"I was busy making room for the new hardware," Sims wrote as a screencap.

Koepka and Sims announced earlier this month they will be having a baby.

MICHAEL BLOCK SINKS HOLE-IN-ONE AS DREAM PGA CHAMPIONSHIP CONTINUES

Koepka was playing in the LIV Golf event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this past weekend, and the 34-year-old accidentally referred to the baby as "he" while answering a question about which traits he’d love to see from himself and his wife in their child.

Koepka had four bogeys on his scorecard, but his seven birdies, including three in his first four holes, led to a victory-lap 18th hole and a Sunday 67 to finish 9-under for the tournament.

With his victory, Koepka not only captured his third PGA Championship and fifth major title, but he also won a record $3.15 million for the major.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.