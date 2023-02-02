Super Bowl LVII will feature the first sibling showdown between players in league history when Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce faces younger brother and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce Feb. 12.

But another member of the Kelce family could make a surprise appearance.

Jason Kelce revealed on the "New Heights" podcast this week that his wife, Kylie, is pregnant with their third child. With her due date being so close to kickoff, her OB-GYN will be making the trip to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

"Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game," Jason Kelce said.

TRAVIS, JASON KELCE MAKE FIRST COMMENTS ON FACING EACH OTHER IN SUPER BOWL

"That could be a super Kelce bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted."

Kelce also spoke about his wife’s pregnancy during an appearance on the "Angelo Cataldi & The Morning Team" radio show and said she started inquiring at the start of the playoffs if her doctor could make the trip if the Eagles did advance to the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"[The doctor] and another person in the office generously decided to go to the Super Bowl with my wife to make sure that if anything does happen that they’ll be ready to assist her in anyway. Now, they can’t practice medicine in Arizona. So, we have some people on the ground in Arizona in case the baby decides to come there."

The Kelce brothers are the first sibling duo to play against each other in the Super Bowl, but they certainly are over the hype.

"It's been two days, and I'm already over it …," Jason Kelce said on the podcast Wednesday. "I kind of don't like that we're calling it the Kelce Bowl. Appreciate the support, but there's a lot of guys involved with this. There's major organizations involved. … We're gonna get asked about this question nonstop from here until the end of the game, and I'm already over it."

Travis Kelce echoed that sentiment.

"Appreciate you guys calling it the Kelce Bowl, but let's focus on the Chiefs-Eagles, man," Travis said.