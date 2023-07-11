Former Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna entered the transfer portal less than a week after agreeing to a plea deal that resulted in child pornography charges being dismissed against him.

Kitna put his name in the portal Monday, according to ESPN.

Kitna is the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna and enrolled at Florida as a four-star recruit. He appeared in four games during the 2022 season for the Gators.

He pleaded no contest to two counts of disorderly conduct Wednesday and had five felony child pornography charges dismissed.

WISCONSIN REINSTATES LINEBACKER JORDAN TURNER LESS THAN TWO WEEKS AFTER SUSPENDING HIM

The counts were second-degree misdemeanors, and Kitna was sentenced to six months probation for each count.

"I want to start off by apologizing to my family, my friends and those that care about me," Kitna said. "Their support through this whole ordeal has meant a lot to me. The hardest thing about this whole process has been seeing how it’s affected them.

"The valuable lessons that I’ve learned through this whole deal have been very helpful. I’m looking forward to applying those things and moving forward."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kitna was arrested Nov. 30, 2022, and charged with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Police said Kitna shared two images of young girls being sexually abused online via Discord, an instant messaging social platform.

A search of Kitna’s phone found three additional photos depicting young girls in a graphic nature, which had been saved to Kitna’s phone a year earlier. The ages of the girls were not estimated, according to The Associated Press.

Kitna was dismissed from the Florida football team days after the arrest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report