The Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts reportedly agreed to a historic contract extension on Monday after he led the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in 2022.

Hurts and the team agreed to a five-year, $255 million deal that includes more than $179.3 million in guarantees and a no-trade clause, according to multiple reports. He will earn about $51 million per year, which puts him over Aaron Rodgers' contract number.

It’s the first time the Eagles have ever agreed to a no-trade clause, the NFL Network reported.

He will be entering his fourth year in the NFL after he had the best season of his professional year.

Hurts played in 15 games and only suffered one loss in the games he started in the regular season. He had 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes. They were the best numbers of his short career. He earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was a runner-up for NFL MVP and finished third in Offensive Player of the Year voting.

Philadelphia rallied around Hurts with the emergence of A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith as his wide receivers. The Eagles were third in points scored and yards gained during the 2022 season.

The team won 14 games for the first time in franchise history and now will have the quarterback of the future for years to come.