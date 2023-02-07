After two postponements, the long-await Tommy Fury-Jake Paul fight is finally almost here.

The two will enter the ring in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 26, a match that had originally been scheduled for Dec. 19, 2021, but Fury has a bold prediction for how it will go down.

"My message to Jake Paul is good luck and I hope you've trained and I hope you got an ambulance on speed dial because you're gonna need it," Fury told TMZ Sports.

"This is all that's been in my mind for the past two and a half, three years because I'm a professional, legitimate fighter, and my name has been lingering with Jake Paul for quite some time now and Jake Paul is not on my level," he continued. "Jake Paul is not even considered a legitimate fighter and to have my name dragged through the mud with his, I want to prove a point.

"In three weeks, I get my chance. I don't wanna take it both hands, I wanna school this man. I'm gonna take him to the trenches and he will be drowned. There's no way he can last eight rounds in the ring with me."

Fury thinks that he's going to knock out Paul early on in the fight.

"I see me putting him away early, the way I'm punching in the gym, what I'm doing to people in the gym," Fury said. "There's no way. When the shots land, he will be going down. He will not get up…

"I'm gonna hurt this man seriously come February 26th and if he banking on me for not showing, well if that's where he getting his confidence from, then he needs to think again 'cause I'll be there, and I'll be right in his face come fight night."

A fight originally scheduled 14 months ago, the first postponement came when Fury, was dealing with a broken rib and a bacterial chest infection. It was rescheduled to Aug. 6 of last year, but Fury apparently had his travel visa to the United States denied.

Fury is the younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, while Paul, 26, is a YouTuber turned into arguably the biggest superstar in today's boxing, to the dislike of many. His brother, Logan, has had stints in the WWE, and was a part of last month's Royal Rumble.

Paul defeated UFC legend Anderson Silva in October by unanimous decision, bringing his boxing record to 6-0.

In November, Paul ran into Fury's father, John, at an exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather and Deji Olatunji in Dubai, where the two exchanged pleasantries.

Fury is 8-0 in his career with half his wins coming via knockout. His last fight was a win over Daniel Bocianski by decision.