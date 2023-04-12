Jake Paul found his next opponent as he looks to bounce back from a loss to Tommy Fury earlier this year, the first defeat of Paul's early boxing career.

Paul will take on recently retired UFC star Nate Diaz in an eight-round, 185-pound match Aug. 5 in Dallas. Paul has had Diaz on his radar since defeating Anderson Silva.

"My last fight didn’t end the way I wanted, but the result was the best thing that could have happened to my professional boxing aspirations," Paul said in a statement. "Now, the world thinks I am vulnerable, when all I am is more focused than ever. My team wanted me to take an easy fight ... but that’s not how I am built. Nate Diaz is considered one of the (toughest) fighters of all time, but he and his team have been running their mouths for too long."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paul lost to Fury via split decision after years of jawing back and forth. Paul is 6-1 with four knockouts on his resume.

JAKE PAUL SAYS HE DID AYAHUASCA WITH AARON RODGERS, PLANS ON DOING DARKNESS RETREAT

Diaz is considered one of the toughest fighters in UFC. He wrapped his MMA career in September 2022 with a submission victory against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. He was 21-13 in MMA bouts.

Diaz comes from a Brazilian jiu-jitsu background.

"Besides Canelo (Alvarez), he’s the biggest thang in boxing," Diaz said of Paul. "I’m here to conquer that. I’m the king of combat sports, and then I’m headed back to get my UFC belts."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.