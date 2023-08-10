In an exhibition boxing match in 2021, Logan Paul went the full eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather Jr., and no winner was announced.

Logan's brother, YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake, says he would have a much different result against the 50-0 Mayweather.

On Logan's most recent episode of his "Impaulsive" podcast, the brothers were discussing who was the better boxer. Jake is 7-1 in his career after having just beaten former UFC fighter Nate Diaz on Saturday, while Paul's lone professional fight was a loss to KSI, who is now his business partner with PRIME energy drinks.

Despite the difference in records, Logan believes he's "better than" his younger brother, and opponents have dodged him to face the "weaker" Jake, to which he scoffed at.

"I think Nate chose you for a reason. And I think everyone knows that," Logan said.

When Jake asked what Logan had done "to prove that you're better than me," Logan replied that he "went toe-to-toe with the greatest boxer of all-time."

Logan then asked Jake what he thinks would happen if he fought Mayweather.

Jake had no hesitation in his answer.

"I would knock him out," he said. "One hundred percent."

Immediately following his fight with Mayweather, Logan, now a WWE superstar, hinted that he felt he dodged a bullet – Mayweather later said he held back a bit, and if it were a "real fight," he would have won in the first round.

But that's the only legendary boxer Jake thinks he can beat.

Maybe not now, but Jake says that in "two years," he could beat Canelo Alvarez.

"I would lose (today)," Paul said. "But in two years, I have one of the greatest self-belief systems in the world, and I know what I'm capable of, and with this new team, the experience I'm getting in the ring under the lights, I believe in two years, I can give Canelo a serious f---ing run for his money."

Canelo is currently 59-2-2, and 39 of those victories have come via knockout – both of the losses have come in a decision.