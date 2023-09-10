It's been a rough go for the Cleveland Browns in recent years. And with the regular season approaching, fans are ready to be disappointed once again.

One of those fans is Cleveland native Jake Paul, who admits his patience with the organization is running out.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer was born in 1997, roughly one year after the original franchise moved to Baltimore to become the Ravens.

The Browns were reborn in 1999.

Since then, the Browns have made the playoffs just twice, winning just one postseason game.

For Paul, much like most of Dawg Nation, it's been tough to watch.

"I’ve been a Browns fan my whole life, but it’s just tough," Paul told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "It's been 26 years of terror."

The 2023 season will be the Browns' 25th since they their return to Cleveland. They have finished in last place in their division in 16 of those campaigns, including last year.

Thirty-four players have started at quarterback for the Browns since 1999. Baker Mayfield and Tim Couch each quarterbacked 59 games.

The Browns do have three-time Pro Bowler and 2020 passing yards leader Deshaun Watson for a full season this time, though.

Watson missed the 2021 season with the Houston Texans while dealing with sexual assault allegations, and he was suspended 11 games last year.

If Watson doesn't return to his old form, Paul says he might become a fan of a Browns division rival.

"I’m sort of transitioning over to maybe be a Cincinnati Bengals fan. Unless the Browns can start to do something here," Paul admitted.

It's hard not to be a fan of the Bengals after back-to-back AFC championship games and a 2021 Super Bowl appearance. Paul also took Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to throw for more than 266.5 passing yards against the Browns in their Week 1 matchup on his gambling site, Betr Picks. Paul also has Browns running back Nick Chubb rushing for over 88.5 yards.

But if the Browns can't snap out of it soon, they'll be missing maybe their most famous fan.