Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, returned to social media in the days leading up to the NFL Draft after he faced serious accusations.

The younger Mahomes, who has developed a big following on TikTok and Instagram, posted a photo of himself on Tuesday smiling in a green sweatsuit but had the comments turned off.

On Wednesday, he posted on his Instagram Stories appearing to be mingling with NFL fans who came into Kansas City for the draft.

Last week, he made his first TikTok in about two months. He lip-synced the lyrics, "I’ve been losing friends and finding peace."

He has not appeared to address the allegations against him which surfaced back in March. He was being investigated for allegedly shoving a waiter and forcibly kissing the female owner of an Overland Park, Kansas, restaurant. Police said at the time they were investigating the incident.

The owner of the restaurant, Aspen Vaughn, told The Star that Jackson Mahomes grabbed her by the throat and forcibly kissed her at least twice.

Vaughn provided a video to The Star that allegedly shows Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and kissing her.

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere," Vaughn said, "and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive."

A lawyer for Jackson Mahomes denied the allegations.

"Jackson has done nothing wrong," Brandan Davies said. "Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

Brittany Mahomes, his sister-in-law, came to Jackson’s defense earlier this month.

They are ignorant," she said of the people who criticize Jackson. "He is a human just trying to live his life and find his way and until you walk a day in his shoes (which no one ever will) you have no right to say s--- about him."

She continued, "So it’s best to just shut up."

Fox News' Joe Morgan and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.