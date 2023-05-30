Ja Morant found himself in trouble again earlier this month when he was again caught on film appearing to hold a gun.

Morant was suspended in March for eight games for a similar incident. This time, he is suspended indefinitely and people in the league expect a lengthy suspension.

But a rapper from Memphis says Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar, is just going through a phase.

Moneybagg Yo, who has been seen sitting courtside with Morant's father, Tee, said he expects Morant to figure himself out.

"I feel like it's just a phase. When I was exactly 23, 24, I was just doing stuff, and people had to tell me — I had to bump my head… I'm so grateful to make it out those situations. Some people don't even shake back from certain situations. …" the rapper, whose real name is DeMario DeWayne White Jr., told Complex Sports.

Moneybagg Yo reflected on his own situation growing up in Memphis, admitting he still may make a questionable decision here or there.

"I still go to Memphis and I'm in the trap, I'm in the hood, I'm pulling up on the block smoking, chilling, and he's like, ‘Bro, what you doing?’ What you got going on?'" he said.

The 31-year-old rapper says he's spoken to the 23-year-old guard and has gotten assurance from him that Morant will "get it right."

"This is one of them phases, bro. Ja gonna snap out of it. And of course I gave him encouraging words and told him, he was just like, ‘I appreciate you, big bro, I get you. I'ma get it right.'"

This isn't Morant's first controversy. It was revealed in March he got into a fight with a teenager at his home during a pickup basketball game last summer and apparently showed off a gun. Morant says he acted in self-defense.

The Indiana Pacers also claimed a confrontation involving Morant and his associates in January impacted the team. During the alleged incident, a red laser was pointed at Pacers players from an SUV that was carrying Morant. The Pacers believed a gun was being pointed at them and reported the incident to NBA officials.

Morant admitted his off-court issues were a distraction to the team that played a role in the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies getting knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.

"I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey, and I recognize there is more work to do," Morant said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "My words may not mean much right now, but I take full responsibility for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."