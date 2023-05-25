Isaac Wilson, the brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, has committed to the Utah football team.

Zach spent his college football days playing for the Utes' rival, the BYU Cougars. In 2021, the New York Jets selected the older Wilson brother in the first round of the draft.

The younger Wilson is a four-star quarterback and received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, UCLA and BYU.

Isaac headlines Utah's 2024 recruiting class.

"I've been a Utah fan since I could remember and then we made that flip with Zach, who did his thing," Isaac told 247Sports. "But now I'm excited to do my thing, go back to our roots and go back to where my dad played. I couldn't be more excited to be committed to Utah."

The Wilson family has history with the Utah football program. Mike Wilson, Isaac and Zach's father, played defensive line at Utah from 1993-94, when Kyle Whittingham served as the defensive line coach.

Whittingham is now the head coach at Utah.

247Sports ranks Isaac as the No. 14 quarterback in his class.

Wilson expressed excitement when he spoke about joining Utah's offense.

"I really like their offense," Wilson said.

"They really spread things out and, when you dive into the Xs and Os of everything they do, you can really see that they are an NFL caliber offense."

"They go under center, they spread out and give different looks that makes them really dynamic. I'm excited to be playing quarterback in that system."