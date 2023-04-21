A high school wrestler in Illinois has been charged with assault after video of him sucker-punching an opponent after losing a match earlier this month went viral, prompting a police investigation.

The 14-year-old offender, who police have not named because of his age, was issued a citation for assault after he admitted to punching his opponent at Oak Park River Forest High School on April 8, the Oak Park Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday.

The victim, who is also 14, has not been identified by authorities either.

ILLINOIS YOUTH WRESTLER SUCKER PUNCHES OPPONENT AFTER LOSING MATCH, POLICE LAUNCH PROBE

CBS Chicago reported that the suspect attacked his opponent out of frustration after losing the match. Police told the suspect and his family were cooperating with their investigation.

The incident took place at the 2023 Beat the Streets Developmental FS Tournament. The two athletes were competing in the final round of their category.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The victim won the match 14-2, but when the referee invited the two players to shake hands at the center of the mat, the suspect struck his unsuspecting opponent directly in the face.

Parents rushed to the aide of the injured athlete as the referee ushered the aggressor off the mat.

"We are very disappointed that this happened at one of our tournaments, which are meant to provide young people with opportunities to grow and compete in a positive, safe environment," tournament director Mike Powell told CBS Chicago.

"We are relieved to know that the young man injured is recovering, and we have taken the necessary actions to let the authorities determine next steps."

Police say the suspect is due in court next month.