A man was arrested Thursday after an alleged burglary attempt at Michael Jordan's estate in Highland Park, Illinois, just outside Chicago.

Raiden K. Hagedorn, 18, of Mundelein, Illinois, was taken into custody after residents reported seeing numerous officers at or near the scene.

Hagedorn was charged with criminal trespass to an occupied residence and two counts of criminal damage to property, all misdemeanors, according to the Lake McHenry Scanner.

He was released on personal recognizance bond and is scheduled to appear in court April 20.

The estate spans 7 acres and 56,000 square feet.

The house is among Jordan's several properties. His primary residence is in Florida.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office was on the scene along with a K-9 unit.

The estate has been for sale since 2012 and is listed at over $14 million.

Jordan spent 13 years of his illustrious career with the Chicago Bulls after being selected by them with the third pick in the 1984 NBA Draft.