The Carolina Hurricanes are off to the Eastern Conference Finals after an overtime winner in Game 5 against the New Jersey Devils.

Canes fans rejoiced, but the team got congratulations from an unlikely source: some of the biggest celebrities from Jersey.

Shortly after clinching the series against the Devils, the Hurricanes posted on social media a montage of Cameo videos of celebrities from New Jersey congratulating them on the win and wishing them luck beyond.

People are able to request personalized video messages from certain celebrities on the app for a fee. It didn't seem like any of the celebrities knew exactly what was going on, but at least they got paid.

"Great round! Best of luck in your quest for the Cup," "Real Housewives of New Jersey" Teresa Guidice said in the video while smiling.

"Good luck in the future. With love, from the Jersey Shore," MTV star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino said.

Federico Castelluccio and Vincent Curatola of "The Sopranos" were also featured in the video, as were New York Jets superfan Fireman Ed and "Cake Boss" star Mauro Castano.

Carolina will face the Florida Panthers, who took down the Toronto Maple Leafs in five games after an overtime winner of their own on Friday night.