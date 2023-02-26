University of Houston center fielder Drew Bianco made the highlight reel last week when he robbed a home run against the University of California.

But that play was outdone by another robbery, this time with Bianco flipping over the fence.

He had just come into the game against the University of Incarnate Word when a deep fly ball was hit to left center field. Bianco got on his horse and began tracking it, getting closer and closer to the wall with each step.

But when he touched the warning track, Bianco wasn’t slowing down one bit. In stride, he reached up and grabbed the ball destined for the Cougars’ bullpen, and his momentum brought him right over the wall, doing a somersault midair on the way to the ground.

As the announcers and everyone watching awaited signal that he was OK, Bianco sprung up and showed everyone that the ball remained in his glove to keep the score 8-3 in favor of Houston.

Let’s just say the bar has been sent for Catch of the Year in the NCAA.

He raised it from his spectacular catch against Cal just eight days ago, when he ranged back to deep center field and timed a jump perfectly at the wall to rob a two-run blast.

All of these catches take pristine timing and execution, let alone being able to hold on when you hit the ground.

Bianco, the son of Mike Bianco, is a graduate student at Houston after spending four seasons with the LSU Tigers from 2019-2022.

While his bat isn’t much to write home about – Bianco is a career .186 hitter in college seasons thus far – he is an excellent outfielder as this highlight and others can showcase.

Entering Sunday, Bianco played five games for the Cougars, hitting .118 (2-for-17) at the dish with one homer and three RBI.