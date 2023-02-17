When you get the chance to taunt LeBron James, you gotta do it.

Well, Christian Jones of Bishop Montgomery High School had the opportunity when he hit a game-winning three-pointer against Sierra Canyon, James' son's school, on Tuesday.

After knocking the three with less than five seconds to go, Jones pointed right at the NBA's all-time scoring leader before celebrating with his teammates.

"I pointed directly at LeBron and he just shook his head up and down," Jones said via the Daily Breeze. "He couldn’t say nothing."

He added: "I just shot it and it was just cash."

Jones posted a TikTok of the moment that captured the Los Angeles Laker superstar's reaction, and despite seeing his son lose a tough matchup, he appreciated the moment.

Jones captured the video, "POV: you hit a game winner in front of Lebron."

Jones scored seven points in the game, all in the second half. Bronny James notched 11.