Mikey Williams, one of the nation’s top basketball prospects who has millions following him on social media, pleaded not guilty Thursday in San Diego to felony gun charges related to a shooting at his home, per ESPN.

Williams, 18, was arrested last week on five charges of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle.

Police say Williams fired a gun at people in a vehicle who had left his home. They added that Williams had one gun in his possession at the time of arrest.

He was released on $50,000 bond last Friday, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

"Five people got into a car and as they were driving away, shots were fired," according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department incident report, per ESPN. "The car was hit, but no one was hurt."

Williams’ attorney, Troy P. Owens, requested that his client appear via videoconference on Thursday as there were threats "that are public and online." However, Williams must be present for the preliminary hearing that is scheduled for June 29.

Williams committed to play college basketball at the University of Memphis under head coach and former NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway.

Hardaway was asked about Williams’ situation, to which he said he didn’t "have enough information," per The Commercial Appeal. The school later released a statement that said it would gather more information as well.

Williams is the 34th-ranked recruit in ESPN's Class of 2023. He gained massive popularity on social media, with millions following him on Instagram and TikTok. But Williams deleted all his accounts following the arrest.

Williams’ Instagram account had just under 4 million followers prior to deletion.

That popularity earned Williams a NIL (name, image and likeness) deal prior to stepping on a college court. Puma signed him to a multiyear deal in 2021, making Williams the first American high school basketball player to ink a sneaker deal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.