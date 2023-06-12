The Basketball Hall of Fame is seemingly the endgame for most professional players who racked up dozens of accolades during their careers in the NBA, WNBA and elsewhere.

But Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler made it clear Monday before the team looked to keep its NBA championship hopes alive against the Denver Nuggets that he’s not interested in his bust going to Springfield, Massachusetts.

NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg asked Butler whether he thought about potentially being elected to the Hall of Fame.

"Yes, I have," Butler said.

When asked what he thought, Butler replied, "Don’t care."

"Honestly speaking, [couldn't] care less," he continued. "If we’re being brutally honest, if I was selected to the Hall of Fame, I’m not going. … I just want to go put my feet in the sand somewhere."

"It’s an individual thing. I’m not for the individual type of stuff. I’m really not. I’m like a team guy."

When pressed about it again, Butler responded with an emphatic "No!"

"I’m not worried about the Hall of Fame. … It’s an honor. It is. But I [couldn't] care less."

Butler has a solid resume as it is. He won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2016 Olympics. He’s a six-time All-Star and won the Most Improved Player Award in 2015. A ring would really bolster his argument for the hall – but it's clear that he’s not focused on that.

Butler’s mammoth run throughout the NBA postseason has helped the Heat to the Finals. He scored 25 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out seven assists in Miami’s Game 4 loss.

Miami and the Denver Nuggets play in Game 5 on Monday night. The Nuggets will win the title with a victory.